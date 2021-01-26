Italy moves to safeguard minors on TikTok after child’s death

Leggi su formiche

(Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) Last Wednesday,was shaken by a non-Covid related tragedy: theof a 10-year-old girl who reportedly suffocated by choking herself with a belt. Authorities are looking into the connection with a viral online trend, dubbed “blackout challenge,” which has gained traction on a popular social media app,. The event prompted’s privacy watchdog to call on ByteDance, the company behind the app, to temporarily revoke the access of all users whose age was not verified. The company, which is yet to comply, has stated that it is studying the legal aspect of this injunction. “We did not expect an immediate reaction,” said Giulio Scorza, a member of the privacy watchdog, to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, citing the lack of precedents. However, he later added that “if this silent inactivity persists ...