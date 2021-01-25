Glutei Tonici con dieta, esercizi ed elettrostimolazioneMaltempo : Allerta Meteo arancione in 6 regioniTerremoto magnitudo 6.9 Antartide, allerta tsunami in CileCastel Volturno, incendio in casa: muore ghaneseMARIO ERMITO (GFVIP) : SONO ETERO... CON DAYANE ? HO VOGLIA DI ...Perdere peso, quale dieta scegliere?Sanremo 2021: Se l’Ariston apre al pubblico, scendiamo in piazza!RAINBOW SIX SIEGE PG NATIONALS: FINALISSIMA DEL WINTER SPLIT IL 24 ...LG RICEVE UN NUMERO RECORD DI PREMI DURANTE IL CES 2021GTA Online: vi presentiamo il Vapid Slamtruck, il sogno di ogni ...

VDAS launches VinFast global showroom design competition | total prize valued over USD 60 | 000

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25th 2021, Vietnam design ...

zazoom
Commenta
VDAS launches VinFast global showroom design competition, total prize valued over USD 60,000 (Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 On January 25th 2021, Vietnam design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) officially announced the "VinFast global showroom design competition 2021" (VFDC 2021) to find the most outstanding design idea that will be deployed for VinFast smart vehicle brand's showrooms globally. VFDC 2021 offers designers the opportunity to showcase their talents to the prestigious jury board from leading international architectural organizations and win prizes valuing a total of more than USD 60,000. With the pioneering mission to connect the community of enthusiastic and talented designers and  ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VDAS launches

VDAS launches VinFast global showroom design competition, total prize valued over USD 60,000
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25th 2021, Vietnam Design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) officially announc ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VDAS launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : VDAS launches VDAS launches VinFast global showroom