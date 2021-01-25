VDAS launches VinFast global showroom design competition, total prize valued over USD 60,000 (Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On January 25th 2021, Vietnam design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) officially announced the "VinFast global showroom design competition 2021" (VFDC 2021) to find the most outstanding design idea that will be deployed for VinFast smart vehicle brand's showrooms globally. VFDC 2021 offers designers the opportunity to showcase their talents to the prestigious jury board from leading international architectural organizations and win prizes valuing a total of more than USD 60,000. With the pioneering mission to connect the community of enthusiastic and talented designers and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On January 25th 2021, Vietnam design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) officially announced the "VinFast global showroom design competition 2021" (VFDC 2021) to find the most outstanding design idea that will be deployed for VinFast smart vehicle brand's showrooms globally. VFDC 2021 offers designers the opportunity to showcase their talents to the prestigious jury board from leading international architectural organizations and win prizes valuing a total of more than USD 60,000. With the pioneering mission to connect the community of enthusiastic and talented designers and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : VDAS launchesVDAS launches VinFast global showroom design competition, total prize valued over USD 60,000
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25th 2021, Vietnam Design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) officially announc ...
VDAS launchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VDAS launches