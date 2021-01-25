1st woman PG takes office in Milan (Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) Milan, JAN 25 - Milan got its first ever female prosecutor general on Monday as Francesca Nanni took over the prestigious judicial position. Liguria - born Nanni, 60, was PG in Cagliari before her new ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
MILAN, JAN 25 - Milan got its first ever female prosecutor general on Monday as Francesca Nanni took over the prestigious judicial position. Liguria-born Nanni, 60, was PG in Cagliari before her new a ...
