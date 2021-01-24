Thor: Love and Thunder, ci sarà anche Rocket nel nuovo film Marvel? (Di domenica 24 gennaio 2021) in Australia, dove si svolgeranno le riprese di Thor: Love and Thunder, è arrivato Sean Gunn, che interpreta fisicamente Rocket nei film Marvel, tra cui i Guardiani della Galassia. Sean Gunn, che interpreta fisicamente Rocket nei film Marvel, è in Australia, dove si svolgeranno le riprese di Thor: Love and Thunder. L'attore, fratello minore del cineasta James Gunn, ha postato sul proprio profilo Instagram uno scatto in cui lui si trova davanti al famoso teatro dell'opera di Sydney. La foto, senza didascalia, confermerebbe quindi che anche lui, come gli altri attori che interpretano Guardiani della Galassia (Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff e Dave Bautista, ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di domenica 24 gennaio 2021) in Australia, dove si svolgeranno le riprese diand, è arrivato Sean Gunn, che interpreta fisicamentenei, tra cui i Guardiani della Galassia. Sean Gunn, che interpreta fisicamentenei, è in Australia, dove si svolgeranno le riprese diand. L'attore, fratello minore del cineasta James Gunn, ha postato sul proprio profilo Instagram uno scatto in cui lui si trova davanti al famoso teatro dell'opera di Sydney. La foto, senza didascalia, confermerebbe quindi chelui, come gli altri attori che interpretano Guardiani della Galassia (Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff e Dave Bautista, ...

