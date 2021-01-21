WizKids, Critical Role Partnership Brings Exandria to Life (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) The global RPG phenomenon goes to the next level with new product offerings! HILLSIDE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
WizKids, the premier manufacturer of premium pre-painted miniatures and tabletop games, today announced a Partnership with Critical Role, the most popular story-driven and worldbuilding digital media brand in the world. Adding to its leading line of high-quality miniatures, WizKids will debut product offerings from the expansive world of Exandria, beginning Q1 2021. "I've been a rabid collector of WizKids' minis for... well, a very long time, and to be able to work directly with them to bring the denizens and dangers of Exandria to Life for everyone to use is beyond exciting," said Matthew Mercer, Chief Creative ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
