WizKids | Critical Role Partnership Brings Exandria to Life

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) The global RPG phenomenon goes to the next level with new product offerings! HILLSIDE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/, the premier manufacturer of premium pre-painted miniatures and tabletop games, today announced awith, the most popular story-driven and worldbuilding digital media brand in the world. Adding to its leading line of high-quality miniatures,will debut product offerings from the expansive world of, beginning Q1 2021. "I've been a rabid collector of' minis for... well, a very long time, and to be able to work directly with them to bring the denizens and dangers oftofor everyone to use is beyond exciting," said Matthew Mercer, Chief Creative ...