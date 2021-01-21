Come scegliere una stampante economica per uso domesticoLA SERIE “BLOOD OF ZEUS” DI NETFLIX ARRIVA SU IMMORTALS FENYX RISINGApex Legends Stagione 8 – Caos – trailer di lancioMONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME 4: APERTI I ...Toppo arriva in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2505 Games annuncia Puzzle Quest 3 Free to Play!Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | trailer sui personaggiTurrican Flashback arriva il 29 gennaioASUS ROG sceglie Mkers per sponsorizzare Rainbow Six Siege e League ...RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLE

WizKids | Critical Role Partnership Brings Exandria to Life

The global RPG phenomenon goes to the next level with new product offerings! HILLSIDE, N.J., Jan. 21, ...

WizKids, Critical Role Partnership Brings Exandria to Life (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) The global RPG phenomenon goes to the next level with new product offerings! HILLSIDE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 WizKids, the premier manufacturer of premium pre-painted miniatures and tabletop games, today announced a Partnership with Critical Role, the most popular story-driven and worldbuilding digital media brand in the world. Adding to its leading line of high-quality miniatures, WizKids will debut product offerings from the expansive world of Exandria, beginning Q1 2021. "I've been a rabid collector of WizKids' minis for... well, a very long time, and to be able to work directly with them to bring the denizens and dangers of Exandria to Life for everyone to use is beyond exciting," said Matthew Mercer, Chief Creative ...
