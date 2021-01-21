US rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) ROME, JAN 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that it was "fantastic news" that the United States had rejoined the Paris Climate accords under new President Joe Biden. "US President Joe Biden's rejoining the Paris accords is fantastic news," Conte ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : rejoining ParisUS rejoining Paris accords fantastic news - Conte
ROME, JAN 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday that it was "fantastic news" that the United States had rejoined the Paris Climate Accords under new President Joe Biden. "US President Joe Biden's ...
Ted Cruz è contro il reintegro degli Stati Uniti negli accordi sul clima di Parigi
Ha detto che «Biden dimostra di essere più interessato al punto di vista dei cittadini di Parigi che al lavoro dei cittadini di Pittsburgh», riprendendo una frase di Trump del 2017 ...
rejoining ParisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : rejoining Paris