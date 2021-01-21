RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLETante iniziative in occasione della PS5 SupercupPlustek annuncia un compatto scanner ideale per lo smart workingOmicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco Cozzolino

Shanghai Electric Strengthens Environmental | Social | and Corporate Governance for Dubai MBR Solar Park Project

Shanghai, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric Group (Shanghai Electric or the Company) has ...

Shanghai Electric Strengthens Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance for Dubai MBR Solar Park Project (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) Shanghai, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Shanghai Electric Group ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") has strengthened its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance for the Phase 5 Project for Dubai's 900MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park), winning praise from Shuaa Energy, the venture leading the Project. Since construction began in August 2020, Shanghai Electric has dedicated itself to boosting anti-pandemic measures and ensuring employee safety, as well as engaging workers in Environmental protection activities. To commend the staff ...
Shanghai Electric

Shanghai Electric Strengthens Environmental Social