Shanghai Electric Strengthens Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance for Dubai MBR Solar Park Project (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) Shanghai, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Electric Group ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company") has strengthened its Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance for the Phase 5 Project for Dubai's 900MW Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR Solar Park), winning praise from Shuaa Energy, the venture leading the Project. Since construction began in August 2020, Shanghai Electric has dedicated itself to boosting anti-pandemic measures and ensuring employee safety, as well as engaging workers in Environmental protection activities. To commend the staff
Inaugural Shanghai Electric Cup 'Industrial App' Awards Given to 16 Outstanding Entries - Empowering Digital Innovation for Energy Industry
Shanghai Electric Receives AAA Credit Rating for International Projects
Shanghai Electric's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to BB - Highlighting Its Continued Improvement on ESG Developments
Market launch also in France with successful digital sales model Feu Vert committed to service Aiways U5 (model year 2020) now available at attractive conditions Online orders via www.aiwayscars.fr Mu ...
HiPhi Named Exclusive Strategic Partner of 2021 Spartan Race in China
SHANGHAI, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiPhi, Human Horizons' premium smart all-electric vehicle brand, has been granted exclusive naming rights for the popular 2021 Spartan Race in China. With a mis ...
