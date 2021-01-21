Judas and the Black Messiah: Daniel Kaluuya è il leader delle Pantere Nere (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) Daniel Kaluuya è Fred Hampton, il leader delle Pantere Nere, in Judas and the Black Messiah, in uscita nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi nel 2021 Daniel Kaluuya ha riscosso molto successo negli ultimi anni. Dopo aver partecipato fin da giovanissimo a serie come Skins, The Fades e Black Mirror, ha raggiunto la fama mondiale con l’horror Get Out, di Jordan Peele. Da lì in poi la strada è stata in salita per l’attore, che ha fatto parte di numerosi progetti di successo, tra cui Black Panther, Widows, e Queen & Slim. E molto presto lo vedremo interpretare un’icona nera degli anni ’60 del ventesimo secolo: Fred Hampton, leader ... Leggi su tuttotek (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021)è Fred Hampton, il, inand the, in uscita nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi nel 2021ha riscosso molto successo negli ultimi anni. Dopo aver partecipato fin da giovanissimo a serie come Skins, The Fades eMirror, ha raggiunto la fama mondiale con l’horror Get Out, di Jordan Peele. Da lì in poi la strada è stata in salita per l’attore, che ha fatto parte di numerosi progetti di successo, tra cuiPanther, Widows, e Queen & Slim. E molto presto lo vedremo interpretare un’icona nera degli anni ’60 del ventesimo secolo: Fred Hampton,...

badtasteit : #JudasandtheBlackMessiah: ecco il secondo trailer del film con #DanielKaluuya e #LaKeithStanfield - heathlegver : per ora i film che aspetto di più sono judas and the black messiah e malcolm e marie - Kuroi94 : Anche il secondo trailer di Judas and the Black Messiah bello bello. Non vedo l'ora esca ?? - Voto10 : Judas and the Black Messiah: rilasciato il nuovo trailer internazionale - Noovyis : (Judas and the Black Messiah: il trailer del film sulle Black Panther che sarà presentato al Sundance) Playhitmusi… -

