Judas and the Black Messiah | Daniel Kaluuya è il leader delle Pantere Nere
Daniel Kaluuya è Fred Hampton, il leader delle Pantere Nere, in Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah: Daniel Kaluuya è il leader delle Pantere Nere (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) Daniel Kaluuya è Fred Hampton, il leader delle Pantere Nere, in Judas and the Black Messiah, in uscita nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi nel 2021 Daniel Kaluuya ha riscosso molto successo negli ultimi anni. Dopo aver partecipato fin da giovanissimo a serie come Skins, The Fades e Black Mirror, ha raggiunto la fama mondiale con l’horror Get Out, di Jordan Peele. Da lì in poi la strada è stata in salita per l’attore, che ha fatto parte di numerosi progetti di successo, tra cui Black Panther, Widows, e Queen & Slim. E molto presto lo vedremo interpretare un’icona nera degli anni ’60 del ventesimo secolo: Fred Hampton, leader ...
Judas and the Black Messiah: Daniel Kaluuya è il leader delle Pantere Nere
Daniel Kaluuya è Fred Hampton, il leader delle Pantere Nere, in Judas and the Black Messiah, in uscita nel 2021.
Judas and the Black Messiah è il film del 2021 diretto da Shaka King con Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback
