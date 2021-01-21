505 Games annuncia Puzzle Quest 3 Free to Play!Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | trailer sui personaggiTurrican Flashback arriva il 29 gennaioASUS ROG sceglie Mkers per sponsorizzare Rainbow Six Siege e League ...RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLETante iniziative in occasione della PS5 SupercupPlustek annuncia un compatto scanner ideale per lo smart workingOmicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s Creed

HONOR MagicBook Pro with Intel Chipset Launches Globally during HIHONOR Winter Sale

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the global ...

zazoom
Commenta
HONOR MagicBook Pro with Intel Chipset Launches Globally during HIHONOR Winter Sale (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the global availability of the HONOR MagicBook Pro, following the successful Sales performance of the HONOR MagicBook series in 2020. The HONOR MagicBook Pro is the latest offering from the HONOR MagicBook Series, adopting the 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-10210U processor with NVIDIA® GeForce® MX350 discrete graphics. These enable powerful multitasking, enhanced power efficiency and faster speeds, even when dealing with demanding tasks. HONOR MagicBook Pro awarded as among 'Best of CES' goes global Featuring a 16.1-inch FullView Display, the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterzazoomblog : Recensione Honor MagicBook 15: affidabile ed economico - #Recensione #Honor #MagicBook - PoleAI : RT @mistermatoscom: Honor MagicBook 14 2020 Ryzen 5 3500U 8/256 Go Dispo à 529.90€ - PierreLecourt : RT @mistermatoscom: Honor MagicBook 14 2020 Ryzen 5 3500U 8/256 Go Dispo à 529.90€ - PierreLecourt : RT @mistermatoscom: Ultrabook Honor MagicBook Pro 16.1' Ryzen 4600H 16/512 Go Dispo à 799.90€ - mistermatoscom : Honor MagicBook 14 2020 Ryzen 5 3500U 8/256 Go Dispo à 529.90€ -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : HONOR MagicBook

Honor MagicBook Pro Recensione: un portatile potente e versatile  Everyeye Tech
Honor V40 potrebbe supportare i servizi Google e avere novità importanti per la fotocamera
Il prossimo smartphone top di gamma Honor V40 potrebbe arrivare sul mercato con Google Mobile Services integrati, ma anche con un sensore 3D ToF anteriore.
Offerte Honor “Winter Sales”: Watch GS PRO a 169€, Honor 9A a 119€ e tanto altro
Il nuovo anno riparte alla grande con gli Honor Winter Sales, le nuove offerte sullo store proprietario dell'azienda. Per chi dovesse acquistare un nuovo t ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : HONOR MagicBook
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : HONOR MagicBook HONOR MagicBook with Intel Chipset