Carlisle Management Concludes $290 Million Fundraise for its Absolute Return Fund II (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) Exceeds initial Fundraising target by $40 Million Reinforces foundational value of low correlation life settlements investments LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Carlisle Management Company SCA ("Carlisle"), a leading, multi-award-winning life settlements investment manager and trusted client partner based in Luxembourg, today announced that it has successfully raised $290 Million for its new closed-end Fund, Luxembourg Life Fund: Absolute Return Fund II FCP RAIF, surpassing its $250 Million target. The Fund has attracted a diverse base of institutional investors across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the U.S. Carlisle and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Carlisle Management Company SCA ("Carlisle"), a leading, multi-award-winning life settlements investment manager and trusted client partner based in Luxembourg, today announced that it has successfully raised $290 Million for its new closed-end Fund, Luxembourg Life Fund: Absolute Return Fund II FCP RAIF, surpassing its $250 Million target. The Fund has attracted a diverse base of institutional investors across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the U.S. Carlisle and ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Carlisle ManagementMercato Land Management Foresta 2021 2024: principali aziende, panoramica della crescita regionale e dettagli sui fattori di crescita per regioni, tipi e applicazioni Lombardia Gazzetta
Carlisle ManagementSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Carlisle Management