ASUS ROG sceglie Mkers per sponsorizzare Rainbow Six Siege e League ...RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLETante iniziative in occasione della PS5 SupercupPlustek annuncia un compatto scanner ideale per lo smart workingOmicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagio

Carlisle Management Concludes $290 Million Fundraise for its Absolute Return Fund II

Exceeds initial Fundraising target by $40 Million Reinforces foundational value of low correlation life ...

zazoom
Commenta
Carlisle Management Concludes $290 Million Fundraise for its Absolute Return Fund II (Di giovedì 21 gennaio 2021) Exceeds initial Fundraising target by $40 Million Reinforces foundational value of low correlation life settlements investments LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Carlisle Management Company SCA ("Carlisle"), a leading, multi-award-winning life settlements investment manager and trusted client partner based in Luxembourg, today announced that it has successfully raised $290 Million for its new closed-end Fund, Luxembourg Life Fund: Absolute Return Fund II FCP RAIF, surpassing its $250 Million target. The Fund has attracted a diverse base of institutional investors across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the U.S. Carlisle and ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Carlisle Management
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Carlisle Management Carlisle Management Concludes $290 Million