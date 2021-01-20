VTech to Acquire Mexican Manufacturing Facility from QSC | LLC

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) Addition of wood enclosure loudspeakers to professional audio range HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/Holdings Limited (HKSE: 303) today announced that it has signed an agreement with QSC, LLC toits productionin Tecate, Mexico forwood enclosure loudspeakers. QSC, LLC is a globally-recognised leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors and digital cinema solutions. The acquisition of its productionin Tecate, Mexico includes the fixed assets and business inwood enclosure loudspeakers for the North American market. In addition toQSC's range of wood enclosure loudspeakers, this ...