VTech to Acquire Mexican Manufacturing Facility from QSC, LLC
Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021
VTech Holdings Limited (HKSE: 303) today announced that it has signed an agreement with QSC, LLC to Acquire its production Facility in Tecate, Mexico for Manufacturing wood enclosure loudspeakers. QSC, LLC is a globally-recognised leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors and digital cinema solutions. The acquisition of its production Facility in Tecate, Mexico includes the fixed assets and business in Manufacturing wood enclosure loudspeakers for the North American market. In addition to Manufacturing QSC's range of wood enclosure loudspeakers, this ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
