The Laschet impact on European and Italian populism

Leggi su formiche

(Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) David McAllister is a leading member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the ruling German party. He is also Vice President of the most influentialparty, thePeople’s Party (EPP), as well as President of theParliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee. In layman’s terms, Mr McAllister is a political force to be reckoned with. Want to know what he thinks the future has in store? Well, suffice it to say that his WhatsApp profile picture features him shaking hands with Joe Biden, the Democrat who will be sworn in on Wednesday as the new US President. In an exclusive interview with Formiche.net, Mr McAllister mapped out what the election of Arminas new leader of the CDU means for Germany, for Europe, and by extension, whatit will have on global geopolitics. Mr ...