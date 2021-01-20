The Laschet impact on European and Italian populism (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) David McAllister is a leading member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the ruling German party. He is also Vice President of the most influential European party, the European People’s Party (EPP), as well as President of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee. In layman’s terms, Mr McAllister is a political force to be reckoned with. Want to know what he thinks the future has in store? Well, suffice it to say that his WhatsApp profile picture features him shaking hands with Joe Biden, the Democrat who will be sworn in on Wednesday as the new US President. In an exclusive interview with Formiche.net, Mr McAllister mapped out what the election of Armin Laschet as new leader of the CDU means for Germany, for Europe, and by extension, what impact it will have on global geopolitics. Mr ... Leggi su formiche
Un emendamento alla relazione McCallister al Parlamento Ue condanna l'assalto armato al Congresso americano del 6 gennaio. Nel Biden-Day, Fdi vota contro e i leghisti si astengono. Un segnale che allu ...
Si apre il dopo-Merkel
La scorsa settimana, la CDU, il partito di centro-destra che ha la maggioranza in Germania, ha eletto il nuovo leader, Armin Laschet, attualmente Presidente della Regione Nord Reno-Westfalia. Cattolic ...
