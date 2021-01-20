NFL – I Conference Championship 2020-2021

Leggi su sport.periodicodaily

(Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) La post season di NFL sta per entrare nello step che precede il Super Bowl. Domenica 24, infatti, comincia il turno di. Tampa Bay Buccaneers e Green Bay Packers sono le due squadre che si sfideranno neldella National Football, mentre, per quanto riguarda l’American Football, saranno Buffalo Bills e Kansas City Chiefs ad affrontarsi. Le prime due squadre a scendere in campo sono quelle allenate da Bruce Arians e Matt LaFleur.: i Bucs riusciranno a giocare il Super Bowl in casa? I Tampa Bay Buccaneers non centravano l’NFCdalla stagione 2002, quando hanno vinto il Super Bowl. Quest’anno, i Bucs hanno ...