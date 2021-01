Lil Wayne e Kodak Black | chi sono i rapper a cui Trump ha concesso la grazia

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lil Wayne

Jan.20 -- U.S. President Donald Trump granted clemency to dozens of people on Wednesday, including his former strategist Steve Bannon, rapper Lil Wayne and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, in ...Trump did indeed pardon Lil Wayne on his last day in office, along with Kodak Black. Both rappers were prosecuted on federal weapons charges. Trump also pardoned former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, ...