Biden e Harris hanno giurato: 'Riuniremo l'America' (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for ... Leggi su firstonline.info (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for ...

SkyTG24 : #InaugurationDay Jennifer Lopez ha cantato 'This land is your Land' durante la cerimonia di insediamento di Joe Bid… - chetempochefa : “Per curare una nazione occorre non dimenticare.” - Il presidente Joe Biden, la first lady Jill Biden, la vicepres… - robersperanza : Oggi gli Stati Uniti d'America iniziano una nuova stagione più aperta, solidale e democratica. Buona fortuna Joe B… - LuisCarpentieri : RT @repubblica: Kamala Harris giura: è la prima vicepresidente donna della storia americana - vincenzolambia4 : RT @repubblica: Kamala Harris giura: è la prima vicepresidente donna della storia americana -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Biden Harris Usa 2021, con 400 luci Biden e Harris ricordano i morti di Covid la Repubblica Biden-Harris: The work begins

Harris White House released a video shortly after their swearing in, highlighting their administration's goals ...

Official: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Sworn In At Historic Presidential Inauguration

Congratulations are in order for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who've been sworn in as the new US President and Vice President respectively. It was a momentous occasion and one that made history. For, ...

Harris White House released a video shortly after their swearing in, highlighting their administration's goals ...Congratulations are in order for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who've been sworn in as the new US President and Vice President respectively. It was a momentous occasion and one that made history. For, ...