A new | unprecedented solution for human behavior analysis

Herta launches a new advanced facial expression analysis solution for the study of human behavior in ...

Herta launches a new advanced facial expression analysis solution for the study of human behavior in videos BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Herta is thrilled to announce the launch of our new video analysis solution, BioObserver. This sophisticated software will mark a significant change in the study of human behaviour and facial expression analysis. Based on advanced artificial intelligence techniques, BioObserver automatically detects and annotates a person's facial expressions and micro-expressions, as well as the direction of the gaze and head orientation, in order to monitor behavioral metrics such as affective states or the individual's level of attention. The platform also allows to configure automatic rules and ...
