Quali Raises $54 Million in New Funding to Help Enterprise DevOps Streamline Infrastructure Complexity

Greenfield Partners and JVP co-lead new round after record sales of CloudShell Platform to Global 2000 ...

Quali Raises $54 Million in New Funding to Help Enterprise DevOps Streamline Infrastructure Complexity (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Greenfield Partners and JVP co-lead new round after record sales of CloudShell Platform to Global 2000 and innovators around the world AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Quali, the Infrastructure Automation at Scale™ company, today announced $54 Million in new Funding, co-led by Greenfield Partners and JVP. The company will use the funds to further expand its stellar customer base, enable new partnerships, strengthen its market leadership position, accelerate CloudShell innovation, and grow the Quali team. Quali's CloudShell platform simplifies cloud Infrastructure, making it accessible and secure for application development and deployment, accelerating digital transformation. Quali's mission is to unlock business value encumbered by ...
