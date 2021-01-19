Quali Raises $54 Million in New Funding to Help Enterprise DevOps Streamline Infrastructure Complexity (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Greenfield Partners and JVP co-lead new round after record sales of CloudShell Platform to Global 2000 and innovators around the world AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Quali, the Infrastructure Automation at Scale™ company, today announced $54 Million in new Funding, co-led by Greenfield Partners and JVP. The company will use the funds to further expand its stellar customer base, enable new partnerships, strengthen its market leadership position, accelerate CloudShell innovation, and grow the Quali team. Quali's CloudShell platform simplifies cloud Infrastructure, making it accessible and secure for application development and deployment, accelerating digital transformation. Quali's mission is to unlock business value encumbered by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Quali, the Infrastructure Automation at Scale™ company, today announced $54 Million in new Funding, co-led by Greenfield Partners and JVP. The company will use the funds to further expand its stellar customer base, enable new partnerships, strengthen its market leadership position, accelerate CloudShell innovation, and grow the Quali team. Quali's CloudShell platform simplifies cloud Infrastructure, making it accessible and secure for application development and deployment, accelerating digital transformation. Quali's mission is to unlock business value encumbered by ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Quali RaisesLa coppia di donne contro il limp-raise Assopoker Professione influencer, come il diritto del lavoro si adegua ai nuovi mestieri digitali
Gli influencer hanno un sindacato e associazioni di categoria, i rider poi un vero e proprio contratto nazionale che regolamenta la loro professione: queste categorie hanno ottenuto attenzione normati ...
Quali RaisesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Quali Raises