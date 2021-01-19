PTC Completes Acquisition of Arena Solutions (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) - Combination of Arena Solutions and Onshape Positions PTC as the Market Leader in SaaS CAD + PLM - Expanded SaaS Business Unit to be Led by Mike DiTullio; Jamie Pappas Elevated to Succeed DiTullio in Global Sales Leadership Role - Fiscal First Quarter 2021 ARR Growth Expected to be Near the High End of Guidance BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has completed its Acquisition of Arena Solutions, the industry's leading software as a service (SaaS) product lifecycle management (PLM) solution. The combination of Arena Solutions and Onshape, which PTC acquired in 2019, establishes PTC as the leading provider of pure SaaS Solutions for the product development market and broadly extends PTC's presence in the attractive mid-market, where ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
