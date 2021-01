Predator Freak | la nuova scarpa da calcio adidas con gli artigli approvata da Pogba

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Predator Freak

Sport Mediaset

Gone are the days of the fold-over tongue, but adidas' latest predator still gives you the best possible control thanks to DEMONSKIN technology ...We’ve known it was coming, but today adidas officially launch the Superlative Pack, which, along with updated colourways for the X and Nemeziz, also boasts the next generation of Predator, the ...