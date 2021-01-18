NFL Playoffs 2021, Divisional Round: i Chiefs piegano i Browns ma tremano per Mahomes, Brady chiude la carriera di Brees? (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Dopo i primi due match disputati ieri si è andato a concludere il Divisional Round dei Play-offs NFL 2021 e le emozioni, come sempre, sono state davvero incredibili. Nella AFC i Kansas City Chiefs piegano non senza fatica i Cleveland Browns e raggiungono il terzo Championship consecutivo, ma trattengono il respiro per l’infortunio di Patrick Mahomes, che lo porta fuori dal campo con una sospetta commozione cerebrale. I bianco-rossi domenica a questo punto ospiteranno i Buffalo Bills nell’atto finale. Nella NFC, invece, i Tampa Bay Buccaneers passano in casa dei New Orleans Saints, con Drew Brees che, a quanto pare, potrebbe avere giocato l’ultima partita della sua straordinaria carriera. Nel Championship Tom Brady (43 ... Leggi su oasport
As a 43-year old quarterback in his 21st season in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has already set all kinds of records in both the regular season and playoffs. But after ...
FairwayJay Updates Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Concussion Status and the impact on betting the divisional game and upcoming AFC Championship ...
