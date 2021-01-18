Manchester City, Lukaku nel mirino per sostituire Aguero (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Insistono le voci che vorrebbero il Manchester City interessato all’attaccante dell’Inter, Romelu Lukaku principalmente in vista della sessione estiva di mercato. Infatti, i Citizens sono alla ricerca di un centravanti che sostituisca Sergio Aguero in scadenza di contratto. Oltre all’attaccante belga, il club allenato da Pep Guardiola starebbe monitorando anche Erling Haaland del Borussia Dortmund e Darwin Nunez del Benfica. SportFace. Leggi su sportface
Insistono le voci che vorrebbero il Manchester City interessato all’attaccante dell’Inter, Romelu Lukaku principalmente in vista della sessione estiva di mercato. Infatti, i C ...
