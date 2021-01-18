Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War la Stagione 1 continuaACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN festeggia il secondo anniversario con ...GUARDA IL NUOVO ALL-OUT-ACTION TRAILER DI PERSONA 5 STRIKERSMilan : Mario Mandzukic sceglierà la maglia numero 9Hotel Rigopiano : Oggi ricordo delle 29 vittimeRussia : Fermati 68 alleati di NavalnyiPhone 12 Pro Max - Huawei Mate 40 Pro - Google Pixel 5: quale ...Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite sono le console del Natale 2020Di Covid muoiono solo i vecchi: La maestra Sabrina Pattarello ...Emma Marrone e Alessandra Amoroso : Pezzo Di Cuore

Manchester City | Lukaku nel mirino per sostituire Aguero

Manchester City | Lukaku nel mirino per sostituire Aguero
Insistono le voci che vorrebbero il Manchester City interessato all’attaccante dell’Inter, Romelu ...

Manchester City, Lukaku nel mirino per sostituire Aguero (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Insistono le voci che vorrebbero il Manchester City interessato all’attaccante dell’Inter, Romelu Lukaku principalmente in vista della sessione estiva di mercato. Infatti, i Citizens sono alla ricerca di un centravanti che sostituisca Sergio Aguero in scadenza di contratto. Oltre all’attaccante belga, il club allenato da Pep Guardiola starebbe monitorando anche Erling Haaland del Borussia Dortmund e Darwin Nunez del Benfica. SportFace.
Guardiola, l’uomo che ha cambiato il calcio e che non ha paura di dire quello che pensa
Da Cruyff ha imparato tutto. Il gioco del maestro olandese lo ha fatto suo e lo ha modificato perché il calcio si evolve ...
