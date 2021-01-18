Kristy Swanson sostiene Donald Trump: 'Cancellatemi dai film di John Hughes' (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Come riporta USA Today, l'interprete ha affermato: "Abbiamo bisogno di un muro sicuro, di tecnologia, droni e molto altro ancora. Abbiamo bisogno di tutto ciò!" . Leggi su movieplayer
Kristy Swanson ha dichiarato il suo supporto nei confronti di Donald Trump chiedendo di essere rimossa dai film scritti e diretti da John Hughes. Kristy Swanson ha preso decisamente male la petizione ...
Kristy Swanson Roasted For Protesting Trump's Removal From ‘Home Alone 2’
The right-wing actor tweeted that if the president is cut from the John Hughes film, she wants her very minor roles in two of the director’s movies axed ...
