Cordoba-Real Sociedad | formazioni | quote | pronostici Txuri-urdin alla caccia della qualificazione agli ottavi di Copa

Il sogno di alzare la SuperCopa si è infranto sulle parate di Ter Stegen: il portiere tedesco ha ...

Cordoba-Real Sociedad: formazioni, quote, pronostici. Txuri-urdin alla caccia della qualificazione agli ottavi di Copa (Di lunedì 18 gennaio 2021) Il sogno di alzare la SuperCopa si è infranto sulle parate di Ter Stegen: il portiere tedesco ha fermato gli attacchi baschi durante i 120 minuti della semifinale col Barça e poi ha mostrato la propria abilità anche nella lotteria dei rigori, confermandosi uno dei migliori portieri al mondo. I ragazzi di Imanol possono comunque InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Real Sociedad will be hoping to return to winning ways when they travel to the Estadio El Arcángel to face Cordoba in the Copa del Rey round of 32. It's been a tough last two weeks for La Real. They ...
Modest football exposes the elite in the Cup
One more than the previous season (4). And tThere are still four more duels to be played between teams of both categories: Córdoba-Real Sociedad, Alcoyano-Real Madrid, Ibiza-Athletic and ...
