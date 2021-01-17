«Sounds Of Silence», significato e storia del 2° album di Simon & Garfunkel, che compie 55 anni (Di domenica 17 gennaio 2021) Sounds Of Silence, l’album, deve il titolo alla celeberrima The Sound Of Silence, la canzone. Quello che probabilmente non tutti sanno è che a quest’ultima - uscita in versione acustica nel disco d’esordio di Simon &; Garfunkel (Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M., 1964) - vengono aggiunti chitarra elettrica, basso e batteria, soltanto successivamente e all’insaputa del duo. Lo fa Tom Wilson, il produttore della Columbia Records, assumendo dei session men, quando Paul Simon e Art Garfunkel, demoralizzati dall’aver venduto poche migliaia di copie, hanno già gettato la spugna, separandosi. Il folk con chitarre elettriche dei Byrds (il cosiddetto jingle-jangle rock) è la grande novità del 1965, che sposta l'asse della musica giovanile e riporta ... Leggi su gqitalia
DeboraRadice : RT @DeboraRadice: Poetry Poesia The silence. There isn't loneliness Sometimes. There is peace. The sounds of my routine Can wait. Copyr… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sounds SilenceThe Sound of Silence: il significato del capolavoro di Simon e Garfunkel Auralcrave I refuse to be bullied into silence: PROFESSOR KATHLEEN STOCK
A book of interviews was dropped from publication by Oxford University Press, partly because I was going to be included. I was asked to be a keynote speaker at Royal Institute of Philosophy last year.
Yankees may have to get creative under luxury tax crunch: Sherman
The Yankees finally acted Friday, reaching agreements with DJ LeMahieu and Corey Kluber. Now, back to the previous music: “The Sounds of Silence.” Because if the Yankees’ plan is to stay under the ...
Sounds SilenceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sounds Silence