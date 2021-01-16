Golf - PGA Tour 2021 : Harris English e Justin Thomas appaiati al comando del Sentry Tournament of Champions dopo il primo round
Golf - PNC Championship 2020 : vincono Justin Thomas e il padre Mike
Golf - PNC Championship 2020 : Tiger e Charlie Woods rubano la scena a Justin Thomas - vincitore con il padre Mike
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Justin ThomasGolf, Ralph Lauren licenzia Justin Thomas per un insulto omofobo: «Non possiamo più sponsorizzarlo» Corriere della Sera Justin Thomas scaricato da Ralph Lauren, imperdonabile l’espressione omofoba
Justin Thomas aveva pronunciato una parola omofoba durante un torneo del PGA Tour, ora Ralph Lauren gli ha tolto la sponsorizzazione.
Golf, Ralph Lauren licenzia Justin Thomas per un insulto omofobo: «Non possiamo più sponsorizzarlo»
Il numero 3 al mondo si era lasciato andare a un’espressione omofoba dopo un errore in un torneo. Lui si scusa, la compagnia americana inflessibile: «Un ambasciatore retribuito del nostro marchio non ...