Justin Thomas scaricato da Ralph Lauren | imperdonabile l’espressione omofoba
Il marchio Ralph Lauren ha scaricato Justin Thomas a causa dell’espressione omofoba proferita il 9 ...

Justin Thomas scaricato da Ralph Lauren, imperdonabile l’espressione omofoba (Di sabato 16 gennaio 2021) Il marchio Ralph Lauren ha scaricato Justin Thomas a causa dell’espressione omofoba proferita il 9 gennaio durante una gara, inutili le scuse a fine giro del golfista N.3 al mondo. Justin Thomas perde un contratto importante Justin Thomas durante il terzo giro del Sentry Tournament of Champions è nelle parti alte della classifica e, a causa di un putt sbagliato alla buca 4, si fa scappare una parola offensiva verso la comunità omosessuale. Interrogato a fine giro, il golfista statunitense aveva subito fatto ammenda dichiarando “inscusabile” il suo comportamento e che non “rappresenta la mia persona”.Ralph Lauren non si è intenerita e ha revocato la ...
Golf, Ralph Lauren licenzia Justin Thomas per un insulto omofobo: «Non possiamo più sponsorizzarlo»  Corriere della Sera
Justin Thomas aveva pronunciato una parola omofoba durante un torneo del PGA Tour, ora Ralph Lauren gli ha tolto la sponsorizzazione.
Golf, Ralph Lauren licenzia Justin Thomas per un insulto omofobo: «Non possiamo più sponsorizzarlo»
Il numero 3 al mondo si era lasciato andare a un’espressione omofoba dopo un errore in un torneo. Lui si scusa, la compagnia americana inflessibile: «Un ambasciatore retribuito del nostro marchio non ...
