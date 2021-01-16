Justin Thomas scaricato da Ralph Lauren, imperdonabile l’espressione omofoba (Di sabato 16 gennaio 2021) Il marchio Ralph Lauren ha scaricato Justin Thomas a causa dell’espressione omofoba proferita il 9 gennaio durante una gara, inutili le scuse a fine giro del golfista N.3 al mondo. Justin Thomas perde un contratto importante Justin Thomas durante il terzo giro del Sentry Tournament of Champions è nelle parti alte della classifica e, a causa di un putt sbagliato alla buca 4, si fa scappare una parola offensiva verso la comunità omosessuale. Interrogato a fine giro, il golfista statunitense aveva subito fatto ammenda dichiarando “inscusabile” il suo comportamento e che non “rappresenta la mia persona”.Ralph Lauren non si è intenerita e ha revocato la ... Leggi su metropolitanmagazine (Di sabato 16 gennaio 2021) Il marchiohaa causa delproferita il 9 gennaio durante una gara, inutili le scuse a fine giro del golfista N.3 al mondo.perde un contratto importantedurante il terzo giro del Sentry Tournament of Champions è nelle parti alte della classifica e, a causa di un putt sbagliato alla buca 4, si fa scappare una parola offensiva verso la comunità omosessuale. Interrogato a fine giro, il golfista statunitense aveva subito fatto ammenda dichiarando “inscusabile” il suo comportamento e che non “rappresenta la mia persona”.non si è intenerita e ha revocato la ...

