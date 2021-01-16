Judas and the Black Messiah: il nuovo trailer del film (Di sabato 16 gennaio 2021) La Warner Bros. ha pubblicato un nuovo trailer di Judas and the Black Messiah, film biografico sull’assassinio del leader del Black Panther Party Fred Hampton. Diretto da Shaka King, il film vede l’attore nominato agli Oscar ( Scappa – Get Out) Daniel Kaluuya, nei panni di Hampton, presidente del Black Panther Party e vicepresidente del BPP nazionale. Il film potrebbe avere la nomination all’Oscar. Di cosa parla Judas and the Black Messiah? La trama: Nella ricostruzione di una storia realmente accaduta, Daniel Kaluuya interpreta il capo delle Black Panther Fred Hampton, le cui azioni spinsero il diretto dell’FBI J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) a ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily (Di sabato 16 gennaio 2021) La Warner Bros. ha pubblicato undiand thebiografico sull’assassinio del leader delPanther Party Fred Hampton. Diretto da Shaka King, ilvede l’attore nominato agli Oscar ( Scappa – Get Out) Daniel Kaluuya, nei panni di Hampton, presidente delPanther Party e vicepresidente del BPP nazionale. Ilpotrebbe avere la nomination all’Oscar. Di cosa parlaand the? La trama: Nella ricostruzione di una storia realmente accaduta, Daniel Kaluuya interpreta il capo dellePanther Fred Hampton, le cui azioni spinsero il diretto dell’FBI J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen) a ...

