Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy e Michael Shannon nel cast del nuovo film di David O. Russell (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) , con loro in arrivo anche Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts e Alessandro Nivola. Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy e Michael Shannon sono alcune delle nove star che fanno il loro ingresso nel cast del nuovo film di David O. Russell, ancora privo di titolo. Il progetto misterioso, attualmente in produzione California, celebra, inoltre l'arrivo di Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts e Alessandro Nivola che affiancano Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Michael B. Jordan, Rami Malek e Zoe Saldana. David O. Russell scrive e ... Leggi su movieplayer
Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy & More Join David O. Russell Movie
While we still don’t know much about David O. Russell’s forthcoming feature for New Regency, Deadline has confirmed that Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, ...
