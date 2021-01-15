cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy e Michael Shannon nel cast del nuovo film di David O. Russell… - Wondergwarts : Robert De Niro e Michael Shannon che si uniscono a Margot Robbie, Christian Bale e John David Washington è un cast… - 3cinematographe : Robert De Niro e #AnyaTaylorJoy tra le ultime aggiunte al cast del misterioso prossimo film del regista premio Osca… - NonFarcela : Doveroso aggiornamento: si uniscono alla festa anche Anya Taylor-Joy (“La regina degli scacchi”), Chris Rock, Micha… - badtasteit : #RobertDeNiro, Michael Shannon, #AnyaTaylorJoy: tutto il cast del nuovo film di David O. Russell -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Robert Niro

Cinematographe.it - FilmIsNow

Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy e Michael Shannon nel cast del nuovo film di David O. Russell, con loro in arrivo anche Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Rock, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaer ...While we still don’t know much about David O. Russell’s forthcoming feature for New Regency, Deadline has confirmed that Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, ...