Survey: America's CEOs Start 2021 Concerned About Taxes, Optimistic About Trade, & Eager to Return to the Office (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As 2021 begins, a new Survey from The Conference Board reveals the biggest issues that will keep business leaders up at night in the new year. CEOs in the United States are more worried About higher corporate Taxes and increased regulation, but less worried About global political instability and disruptions to global Trade. And compared to their global peers, U.S. CEOs are more Eager to have staff Return to the physical workplace. U.S. executives also see the widespread availability of a vaccine as a game changer for their businesses. The Survey gauged CEOs and C-suite executives from around the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
USC Annenberg Study and Livestream: Polarization of America Will Likely Increase Despite Calls for National Unity
According to USC Annenberg's online survey of 1,000 U.S. residents, despite President-elect Joe Biden's commitment to bring people together, 53% of U.S. residents expect polarization of opinion on ...
