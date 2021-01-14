Nonin Medical Announces New Full Board of Directors

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) Healthcare Industry Leaders to Support Company's Next Phase of Growth MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/announced the appointment of four new members to the company'sof. Each of the newbrings unique industry experience and passion for innovation in the medtech and healthcare sectors. Together, they will providewith strategic guidance and support the company's continued growth. The newmembers are: "We are grateful to those members who have rotated off theofand are very appreciative of their service in support ofand the employees of the company, we thank them for their contributions. Looking to the future of, ...