Secret Invasion, Kevin Feige annuncia importanti cambiamenti tra il fumetto e la serie Disney+ (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) La Secret Invasion Marvel arriverà presto sulla piattaforma Disney+ ma con importanti cambiamenti rispetto all'arco narrativo della saga a fumetti originale. Le dichiarazioni di Kevin Feige. Leggi su nospoiler
cinemaniaco_fb : ?????????????? Secret Invasion – Kevin Feige parla della serie Marvel: “Ci interessa il tema della paranoia politica”… - horrorandseance : @wizardsloki Giusto! Ho quasi dimenticato Secret Invasion ?? - wizardsloki : @horrorandseance E America Chavez in DS MoM Teddy potrebbe essere in Secret Invasion dato che ci sono gli Skrull! - il_miriz : Comunque vi ricordo che su Disney+ prossimamente uscirà Secret Invasion. Quindi qualche Avengers non sarà davvero… - dntmwmessageman : @starkxwidw É tutto l'arco narrativo di House of M dove Wanda Impazzisce, un Avengers 5 secondo me avrebbe piú sens… -
Secret Invasion: Kevin Feige svela alcuni dettagli dello show Disney+ Lega Nerd
Inside Marvel Studios’ Ambitious Plans for Disney+
By Zach Johnson If you thought the Avengers Initiative seemed like an ambitious endeavor, consider what Marvel Studios has planned for Disney+. This year alone, six new series will debut on the ...
