Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...Red Dead Online: settimana dei Cacciatori di taglie, Bonus e Sconti ...The Sims 4 arriva il nuovissimo Paranormal Stuff Pack

Rapyd Raises $300 Million in Funding to Support Accelerated Growth Within Global Payments Industry

Series D financing to be used to expand company's Global fintech and Payments platform and enable ...

zazoom
Commenta
Rapyd Raises $300 Million in Funding to Support Accelerated Growth Within Global Payments Industry (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Series D financing to be used to expand company's Global fintech and Payments platform and enable strategic acquisitions LONDON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Rapyd, a Global Fintech as a Service company, today announced a $300 Million Series D financing round led by Coatue. Several new investors participated in the financing, including Spark Capital, Avid Ventures, FJ Labs, and Latitude, along with further investment from current investors General Catalyst, Oak FT, Tiger Global, Target Global, Durable Capital, Tal Capital, and Entrée Capital.  Rapyd's platform embeds fintech services into any application and simplifies the complexity of offering local payment methods through an easy-to-use API while managing ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rapyd Raises
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Rapyd Raises Rapyd Raises $300 Million Funding