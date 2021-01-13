Rapyd Raises $300 Million in Funding to Support Accelerated Growth Within Global Payments Industry (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Series D financing to be used to expand company's Global fintech and Payments platform and enable strategic acquisitions LONDON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Rapyd, a Global Fintech as a Service company, today announced a $300 Million Series D financing round led by Coatue. Several new investors participated in the financing, including Spark Capital, Avid Ventures, FJ Labs, and Latitude, along with further investment from current investors General Catalyst, Oak FT, Tiger Global, Target Global, Durable Capital, Tal Capital, and Entrée Capital. Rapyd's platform embeds fintech services into any application and simplifies the complexity of offering local payment methods through an easy-to-use API while managing ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
