Novamont Acquires BioBag and Strengthens Its Leadership and Global Presence

The operation creates the most vertically integrated group in the bioplastics industry and allows the ...

Novamont Acquires BioBag and Strengthens Its Leadership and Global Presence (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) The operation creates the most vertically integrated group in the bioplastics industry and allows the Italian B-Corp to further expand into Northern/Eastern Europe, North America and Australia NOVARA, Italy and ASKIM, Norway, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Italy's Novamont, a world leader in the development and production of biochemicals and compostable bioplastics, announced today it has acquired BioBag Group, a Norway based leading supplier of low-impact solutions for waste collection and packaging. The acquisition will allow Novamont to benefit from BioBag's highly specialised independent distribution in areas where the buyer is less present. The two companies will be able to offer a more complete solution set to the market and to create long-lasting alliances with key stakeholders such as large retailers and ...
Uiltec: “Bene sito Novamont, biochimica ha spazi enormi”  Padova News
