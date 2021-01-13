tpwk_HSLT28 : RT @snowpointexe: immaginatevi un film avengers con doctor strange sam spidey riri williams sam bucky scott hope kate bishop thor i guardia… - repwalIs : RT @snowpointexe: immaginatevi un film avengers con doctor strange sam spidey riri williams sam bucky scott hope kate bishop thor i guardia… - uarefireproof : RT @snowpointexe: immaginatevi un film avengers con doctor strange sam spidey riri williams sam bucky scott hope kate bishop thor i guardia… - chanvndIerbong : RT @snowpointexe: immaginatevi un film avengers con doctor strange sam spidey riri williams sam bucky scott hope kate bishop thor i guardia… - lapacechenonho_ : RT @snowpointexe: immaginatevi un film avengers con doctor strange sam spidey riri williams sam bucky scott hope kate bishop thor i guardia… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Moon KnightMoon Knight: May Calamawy nel cast della serie Disney+ Lo Spazio Bianco Moon Knight: May Calamawy nel cast della serie Marvel
L'attrice May Calamawy è entrata a far parte del cast della serie Moon Knight, il progetto destinato a Disney+ con star Oscar Isaac. Moon Knight, la nuova serie Marvel prodotta per Disney+, avrà nel p ...
The Hollywood Reporter informa che l’attrice May Calamawy è entrata nel cast di Moon Knight, lo show sull’eroe Marvel targato Disney+ che vedrà protagonista Oscar Isaac nel ruolo dell’eroe della Casa ...