Moon Knight | May Calamawy nel cast della serie Marvel

Moon Knight | May Calamawy nel cast della serie Marvel
L'attrice May Calamawy è entrata a far parte del cast della serie Moon Knight, il progetto destinato a ...

Moon Knight: May Calamawy nel cast della serie Marvel (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) L'attrice May Calamawy è entrata a far parte del cast della serie Moon Knight, il progetto destinato a Disney+ con star Oscar Isaac. Moon Knight, la nuova serie Marvel prodotta per Disney+, avrà nel proprio cast anche l'attrice May Calamawy. I produttori del progetto, che avrà Oscar Isaac nel ruolo del protagonista, non hanno rivelato i dettagli del ruolo che le è stato affidato. Recentemente May Calamawy ha recitato per due stagioni nella comedy Ramy, uno dei progetti di maggior successo distribuiti negli ultimi anni da Hulu. Alla regia di alcuni episodi di Moon Knight saranno impegnati Justin Benson e Aaron Moorhead, oltre a Mohamed ...
