Gates e Soros accusati dai giudici Dal Perù: "Hanno creato il virus" (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Un tribunale peruviano dichiara che la pandemia di Covid-19 è stata creata da Bill Gates, George Soros e le élite globali per sfruttare gli aspetti economici... Segui su affaritaliani.it Leggi su affaritaliani
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gates SorosUn tribunale accusa Bill Gates e Soros: “Hanno creato il Covid” Corriere dello Sport.it Perù, un tribunale incolpa Bill Gates e George Soros: "Hanno creato il Covid"
Una corte d'appello peruviana ha affermato: "La pandemia è stato provocata dal Nuovo Ordine Mondiale: Rockfeller, Soros e Gates". Indaga il Tribunale Supremo ...
