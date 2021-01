FED | Beige Book registra modesto aumento dell’attività economica

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : FED Beige

Il Messaggero

(Reuters) - U.S. economic activity increased modestly in recent weeks and a growing number of the Federal Reserve’s districts saw a drop in employment as a surge in coronavirus cases led to more ...U.S. Fed's Beige Book due at 1900 GMT * Fed officials expect U.S. economy rebound on vaccinations * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: (New throughout, adds quotes, updates ...