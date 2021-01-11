Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER

TOJOY and KADIN Established Strategic Partnership

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 6th, TOJOY Shared Holding Group (TOJOY) and the ...

On January 6th, TOJOY Shared Holding Group (TOJOY) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Established Strategic Partnership via a special online ceremony. Global CEO of TOJOY Ge Jun and Chairman of KADIN Rosan Roeslani signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the two organizations. The important occasion was also witnessed by Ambassador Djauhari Oratmangun and Minister Dino Kusnadi from the Embassy of Indonesia in China. All leaders held high hopes for the future of such cooperation. According to Global CEO Ge Jun and Chairman Rosan Roeslani, the Partnership between TOJOY and KADIN marks a new chapter for not only the two ...
