TOJOY and KADIN Established Strategic Partnership
On January 6th, TOJOY Shared Holding Group (TOJOY) and the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Established Strategic Partnership via a special online ceremony. Global CEO of TOJOY Ge Jun and Chairman of KADIN Rosan Roeslani signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of the two organizations. The important occasion was also witnessed by Ambassador Djauhari Oratmangun and Minister Dino Kusnadi from the Embassy of Indonesia in China. All leaders held high hopes for the future of such cooperation. According to Global CEO Ge Jun and Chairman Rosan Roeslani, the Partnership between TOJOY and KADIN marks a new chapter for not only the two ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
