Pope OKs lay women proclaiming God' s Word

... the Church does not have the faculty in any way to confer priestly ordination on women, Pope Francis ...

VATICAN CITY, JAN 11 - Pope Francis on Monday gave official approval to the current practice of lay women proclaiming God's Word during services. With a Motu proprio released on Monday, Francis establ ...
