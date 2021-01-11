Covid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le ScuoleSandra Milo : Su Instagram gli uomini mi mandano foto porno. Roba da ...Vaccini anti-Sars-Cov-2: una straordinaria opportunità di prevenzione ...Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...

Leading Autonomous Mobile Robot Company Quicktron Completes C+ Funding Led by KION Group and Prosperity7 Ventures for Technology to Free Human Beings from Manual Handling

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese  Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) manufacturer and ...

Leading Autonomous Mobile Robot Company Quicktron Completes C+ Funding Led by KION Group and Prosperity7 Ventures for Technology to Free Human Beings from Manual Handling

SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Leading Chinese  Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) manufacturer and AI research hub, Quicktron Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd ("Quicktron"), has recently completed a new financing round. The C+ round Funding was led by KION Group, one of the world's Leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, Prosperity7 Ventures, the diversified growth fund of Aramco Ventures as well as multiple renowned investment institutions in China. All proceeds will go towards global market expansion and further technical development, furthering the Company's mission to Free ...
