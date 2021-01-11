Leading Autonomous Mobile Robot Company Quicktron Completes C+ Funding Led by KION Group and Prosperity7 Ventures for Technology to Free Human Beings from Manual Handling

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 11 gennaio 2021) SHANGHAI, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/Chinese(AMR) manufacturer and AI research hub,IntelligentCo., Ltd (""), has recently completed a new financing round. The C+ roundwas led by, one of the world'sproviders of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions,, the diversified growth fund of Aramcoas well as multiple renowned investment institutions in China. All proceeds will go towards global market expansion and further technical development, furthering the's mission to...