The Night: il trailer del thriller di Kourosh Ahari (Di sabato 9 gennaio 2021) IFC MidNight ha pubblicato un poster e un trailer del thriller psicologico dello sceneggiatore e regista Kourosh Ahari The Night con la coppia iraniana Babak (Shahab Hosseini) e Neda (Niousha Jafarian) e la loro bambina mentre si ritrovano terrorizzati da un’energia malevola mentre trascorrono una notte ad un hotel. Di cosa parla The Night? THE Night è un thriller psicologico che segue una coppia iraniana, Babak e Neda, e la loro figlia di un anno, Shabnam. Di ritorno a casa dalla riunione di un amico, Babak guida ubriaco, troppo testardo per permettere a Neda di guidare con una patente sospesa. Quando la guida di Babak minaccia la sicurezza della famiglia, Neda insiste perché passino la notte in un hotel. Una volta effettuato il ... Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily
99per100 : #SIMPLETHEBEST 6?4?esimi di finale ?????????? Vota, RT e fai votare la migliore SERIE TV di tutti i tempi tra: 1) Downt… - Arwen_96 : Ho ascoltato middle of the night dei monsta x e niente bellissima non riesco a togliermela dalla testa - min__yoongl : cami saved the night (e ha salvato pure me dal ripetere neuro ihihih) - zeitblomserenus : @giuliatouch @confundustria Adoro Bowie, da The Man who sold the world fino a Night Star, ma che da quel punto di… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The NightNBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night | January 8, 2021 Sportando Rashaad Penny
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Renting A Movie Theater Is Great, And It Should Continue To Exist Post Pandemic
I'm sure this option existed in some way before lockdowns or when theaters were required to shutter for months on end, but there's no denying the idea of renting out a theater really skyrocketed with ...
The NightSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Night