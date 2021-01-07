Usa | Alan Friedman | ' Trump uomo disperato che ha paura di finire in galera' ** 2

(Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) (Adnkronos) - Circa il futuro diipotizza uno scenario in cui "cercherà di raccogliere una parte dei suoi 74 milioni di seguaci e crearsi un movimento in cui può sfruttarli per soldi, per potere politico, perché è quello che gli interessa", incalza. "C'è uno 'zoccolo duro' che a lui serve in quanto narcisista, perché ha il culto della personalità, un partito peronista". Lui può "decidere di annunciare una candidatura, ma credo che anche la maggior parte dei repubblicani si sia ravveduto, su di lui". E per quanto riguarda il futuro immediato, il giornalista non fa sconti: "Credo e spero che quando perde la sua immunità, ovvero tra pochi giorni, ci saranno diversi rinvii a giudizio". Il quadro è dunque, per, quello di "unperché non è più al ...

10_cosimo : RT @alanfriedmanit: Quando ho scritto che Trump era un criminale, un fuorilegge, un razzista, uno capace di incitare la violenza, mi hanno… - ducci_elena : @mgmaglie @StaseraItalia @AlanFriedmanWG ALAN FRIEDMAN esprime un pensiero ideologico e fanatico ...lui fa parte de… - Giungar : RT @alanfriedmanit: Quando ho scritto che Trump era un criminale, un fuorilegge, un razzista, uno capace di incitare la violenza, mi hanno… - GiuseppeTalami : RT @alanfriedmanit: Quando ho scritto che Trump era un criminale, un fuorilegge, un razzista, uno capace di incitare la violenza, mi hanno… - vilmanicolini : RT @alanfriedmanit: Quando ho scritto che Trump era un criminale, un fuorilegge, un razzista, uno capace di incitare la violenza, mi hanno… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : **Usa Alan

Il Tempo

Joe Douglas will take his time while searching for the Jets' next head coach, but he'd be wise to cross off a few potential names early in his hiring process. The Jets are looking for a "CEO-type" ...Brevan Howard Asset Management has recorded its best year since the hedge fund firm began investing nearly two decades ago.