Usa | Alan Friedman | ' Trump uomo disperato che ha paura di finire in galera'

(Adnkronos) - Circa il futuro di Trump, Friedman ipotizza uno scenario in cui Trump cercherà di ...

**Usa: Alan Friedman, 'Trump uomo disperato che ha paura di finire in galera'** (2) (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) (Adnkronos) - Circa il futuro di Trump, Friedman ipotizza uno scenario in cui "Trump cercherà di raccogliere una parte dei suoi 74 milioni di seguaci e crearsi un movimento in cui può sfruttarli per soldi, per potere politico, perché è quello che gli interessa", incalza. "C'è uno 'zoccolo duro' che a lui serve in quanto narcisista, perché ha il culto della personalità, un partito peronista". Lui può "decidere di annunciare una candidatura, ma credo che anche la maggior parte dei repubblicani si sia ravveduto, su di lui". E per quanto riguarda il futuro immediato, il giornalista non fa sconti: "Credo e spero che quando perde la sua immunità, ovvero tra pochi giorni, ci saranno diversi rinvii a giudizio". Il quadro è dunque, per Friedman, quello di "un uomo disperato perché non è più al ...
