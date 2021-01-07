Belkin International Announces Key Leadership and Organization Changes (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) Chet Pipkin Becomes Executive Chairman of the Board and Appoints Steven Malony as CEO LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today Announces key Changes to its Leadership and Organization as Founder, Chet Pipkin, takes on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and appoints Steve Malony, former SVP and General Manager, to CEO of Belkin International. "I have been honored to lead Belkin for the past thirty-seven years, and I am extremely proud of how we have impacted the way the world works, lives and plays," said Chet Pipkin, Executive Chairman of the Board, Belkin International. "I am proud to announce Steve Malony as my successor and have full confidence that he ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Belkin, a global consumer electronics leader, today Announces key Changes to its Leadership and Organization as Founder, Chet Pipkin, takes on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board and appoints Steve Malony, former SVP and General Manager, to CEO of Belkin International. "I have been honored to lead Belkin for the past thirty-seven years, and I am extremely proud of how we have impacted the way the world works, lives and plays," said Chet Pipkin, Executive Chairman of the Board, Belkin International. "I am proud to announce Steve Malony as my successor and have full confidence that he ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Belkin InternationalMercato Globale Sistemi di controllo dell’illuminazione 2021 – Ultime mercato Analysis Report, Crescita del settore, le tendenze attuali, Future Developents, Top Aziende e previsioni fino al 2025 Culturale Channel
Belkin InternationalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Belkin International