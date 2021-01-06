Twitter etichetta solo come 'controverso' il tweet di Trump mentre il Congresso americano è assediato (Di mercoledì 6 gennaio 2021) I sostenitori di Trump hanno assaltato il Campidoglio: Twitter etichetta solo come 'controverso' il tweet di Donald Trump Il Congresso degli Stati Uniti è sotto assedio e Donald Trump sta usando il suo social preferito per alimentare le fiamme. I rivoltosi hanno fatto irruzione in Campidoglio mercoledì pomeriggio contro i risultati di un'elezione presidenziale che Trump ha ripetutamente affermato falsamente come fraudolenta. E in risposta, … Leggi su it.mashable (Di mercoledì 6 gennaio 2021) I sostenitori dihanno assaltato il Campidoglio:' ildi DonaldIldegli Stati Uniti è sotto assedio e Donaldsta usando il suo social preferito per alimentare le fiamme. I rivoltosi hanno fatto irruzione in Campidoglio mercoledì pomeriggio contro i risultati di un'elezione presidenziale cheha ripetutamente affermato falsamentefraudolenta. E in risposta, …

MashableItalia : Twitter etichetta solo come 'controverso' il tweet di #Trump mentre il Congresso americano è assediato #Washington - Friscokid49 : RT @pietrosd: #yearofwine2021 Borgogno 15 NEBBIOLO Langhe 'No Name' Etichetta Di protesta 'The Protest Label' Seems appropriate for 2021! ??… - mondelli_f : RT @pietrosd: #yearofwine2021 Borgogno 2015 NEBBIOLO Langhe 'No Name' Etichetta Di protesta 'The Protest Label' Seems appropriate for 2021!… - Solera_Wine : RT @pietrosd: #yearofwine2021 Borgogno 2015 NEBBIOLO Langhe 'No Name' Etichetta Di protesta 'The Protest Label' Seems appropriate for 2021!… - wineworldnews : RT @pietrosd: #yearofwine2021 Borgogno 2015 NEBBIOLO Langhe 'No Name' Etichetta Di protesta 'The Protest Label' Seems appropriate for 2021!… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Twitter etichetta Twitter, al via l'operazione «verità» per rimuovere i contenuti manipolati LabParlamento Voto in Georgia, Twitter segnala una delle “fonti” che cita quando mette gli alert

LEGGI ANCHE > Tweet involontario, la fedelissima di Trump al centro delle polemiche Twitter, anche per il secondo turno della tornata elettorale in Georgia, è stato molto vigile sulle cosiddette “chia ...

Rita Pavone paragonata a Miley Cyrus risponde a tono su Twitter

Su Twitter Rita Pavone paragonata a una versione anziana di Miley Cyrus, e la cantante italiana non ci pensa 2 volte a rispondere ...

LEGGI ANCHE > Tweet involontario, la fedelissima di Trump al centro delle polemiche Twitter, anche per il secondo turno della tornata elettorale in Georgia, è stato molto vigile sulle cosiddette “chia ...Su Twitter Rita Pavone paragonata a una versione anziana di Miley Cyrus, e la cantante italiana non ci pensa 2 volte a rispondere ...