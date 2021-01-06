Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Twitter etichetta solo come ' controverso' il tweet di Trump mentre il Congresso americano è assediato




Twitter etichetta solo come 'controverso' il tweet di Trump mentre il Congresso americano è assediato (Di mercoledì 6 gennaio 2021) I sostenitori di Trump hanno assaltato il Campidoglio: Twitter etichetta solo come 'controverso' il tweet di Donald Trump Il Congresso degli Stati Uniti è sotto assedio e Donald Trump sta usando il suo social preferito per alimentare le fiamme. I rivoltosi hanno fatto irruzione in Campidoglio mercoledì pomeriggio contro i risultati di un'elezione presidenziale che Trump ha ripetutamente affermato falsamente come fraudolenta. E in risposta, …
