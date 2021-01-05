Prominent Antitrust Lawyer Karel Bourgeois Joins Crowell & Moring in Brussels

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 5 gennaio 2021) Advises clients on EU and Belgian competition law and state aid law, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/is joining'soffice as a partner in itsand Competition Group, expanding the firm's capability to counsel clients on their most complex European competition and state aid matters.brings over 15 years of experience representing a wide range of clients in merger control, abuse of dominance, and cartel cases before the European Commission, the Belgian Competition Authority, and other regulatory authorities. As one of the few state aid authorities in thebar,also represents clients in strategic state aid cases, an ...