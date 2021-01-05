Gioco d'azzardo in rete: come scegliere la piattaforma giusta?THE GREAT ESCAPISTS : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SVELA LA NUOVA SERIE CON ...Scuola, a rischio abbandono 34.000 ragazzi : Si riapre il 7 gennaioASCOLTI TV DOMENICA 3 GENNAIO : PROSEGUE IL SUCCESSO DI MARA VENIER Covid-19, il governo: Nuove restrizioni in tutta ItaliaTiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fare

Prominent Antitrust Lawyer Karel Bourgeois Joins Crowell & Moring in Brussels

Advises clients on EU and Belgian competition law and state aid law Brussels, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...

 Karel Bourgeois is joining Crowell &; Moring's Brussels office as a partner in its Antitrust and Competition Group, expanding the firm's capability to counsel clients on their most complex European competition and state aid matters. Bourgeois brings over 15 years of experience representing a wide range of clients in merger control, abuse of dominance, and cartel cases before the European Commission, the Belgian Competition Authority, and other regulatory authorities. As one of the few state aid authorities in the Brussels bar, Bourgeois also represents clients in strategic state aid cases, an ...
