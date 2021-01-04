AGC Biologics Confirms Cell and Gene Therapy Commercial Expertise as Manufacturer of Orchard Therapeutics' Newly Approved Libmeldy™ (Di lunedì 4 gennaio 2021) SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/
AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is the first Manufacturer of Orchard Therapeutics' Libmeldy™, which was recently Approved by the European Commission (EC) as a one-time Therapy for eligible patients with early-onset Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD). The EC has granted full (standard) market authorization for Libmeldy™ (autologous CD34+ Cells encoding the ARSA Gene), a lentiviral vector-based Gene Therapy manufactured at AGC Biologics' Milan facility. Orchard Therapeutics is already underway with EU launch preparations to ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced its partnership with Laboratoire Pierre F ...
