AGC Biologics Confirms Cell and Gene Therapy Commercial Expertise as Manufacturer of Orchard Therapeutics' Newly Approved Libmeldy™

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract ...

AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is the first Manufacturer of Orchard Therapeutics' Libmeldy™, which was recently Approved by the European Commission (EC) as a one-time Therapy for eligible patients with early-onset Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD). The EC has granted full (standard) market authorization for Libmeldy™ (autologous CD34+ Cells encoding the ARSA Gene), a lentiviral vector-based Gene Therapy manufactured at AGC Biologics' Milan facility. Orchard Therapeutics is already underway with EU launch preparations to ...
