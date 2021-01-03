Carla Bellucci, bufera sull’influencer: “Niente regali ai figli, spende 9mila euro per sè” (Di domenica 3 gennaio 2021) L’influencer Carla Bellucci fa discutere perché a Natale non ha fatto regali ai figli, ma ha speso ben 9mila euro solo per se stessa. Ecco la sua spiegazione. Si dice che con un po’ di sano egoismo si vive meglio e più a lungo, ma Carla Bellucci forse stavolta ha esagerato. L’influencer e madre di L'articolo è apparso prima sul sito ViaggiNews.com Leggi su viagginews (Di domenica 3 gennaio 2021) L’influencerfa discutere perché a Natale non ha fattoai, ma ha speso bensolo per se stessa. Ecco la sua spiegazione. Si dice che con un po’ di sano egoismo si vive meglio e più a lungo, maforse stavolta ha esagerato. L’influencer e madre di L'articolo è apparso prima sul sito ViaggiNews.com

Alessan86925291 : Carla Bellucci, l'influencer che per Natale non ha fatto regali ai figli ma ha speso 9mila euro solo per se stessa.… - yolman__ : RT @whenistarttocry: APPENA SCOPERTO CHE MONICA BELLUCCI E CARLA BRUNI NON SONO UNO IL NOME D’ARTE DELL’ALTRA???? - raduraestiva : @whenistarttocry Ma infatti un tuo tweet su Carla Bruni mi sembrava benissimo applicabile anche a Monica Bellucci dio mio ?????? - enjoIrasshole : RT @whenistarttocry: APPENA SCOPERTO CHE MONICA BELLUCCI E CARLA BRUNI NON SONO UNO IL NOME D’ARTE DELL’ALTRA???? - whenistarttocry : APPENA SCOPERTO CHE MONICA BELLUCCI E CARLA BRUNI NON SONO UNO IL NOME D’ARTE DELL’ALTRA???? -