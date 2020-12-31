WinHealth and Immedica enter agreement giving Winhealth rights to Ravicti® in China and several other Asia-Pacific countries (Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) STOCKHOLM and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group CO., Ltd and Immedica Pharma AB, today announce that they have entered an agreement under which Winhealth gains the exclusive commercial rights to Ravicti® (glycerol phenylbutyrate), in a territory covering the Greater China Area, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. Ravicti® is in Europe and North America indicated for treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD), and under the announced partnership, Winhealth is granted a license to register and commercialize the product in UCD in the countries of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
