WinHealth and Immedica enter agreement giving Winhealth rights to Ravicti® in China and several other Asia-Pacific countries

STOCKHOLM and HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group CO., Ltd ...

Hongkong Winhealth Pharma Group CO., Ltd and Immedica Pharma AB, today announce that they have entered an agreement under which Winhealth gains the exclusive commercial rights to Ravicti® (glycerol phenylbutyrate), in a territory covering the Greater China Area, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand. Ravicti® is in Europe and North America indicated for treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD), and under the announced partnership, Winhealth is granted a license to register and commercialize the product in UCD in the countries of the ...
