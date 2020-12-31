Inaugural Shanghai Electric Cup 'Industrial App' Awards Given to 16 Outstanding Entries, Empowering Digital Innovation for Energy Industry (Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) Shanghai, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of Electric power generation equipment, Industrial equipment and integration services, has recently concluded a five-month Industrial Innovation application competition. The Inaugural 'Shanghai Electric Cup' was launched in July this year with the support of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association. Aimed at fostering an environment of Digital Innovation, the competition saw 140 Entries from around the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
