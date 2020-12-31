In Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo SolitairicaIl Giappone vuole creare un satellite in legno per limitare i detriti ...Airpods Max: Iniziano ad arrivare le prime custodie di produttori ...La PS5 Golden Rock la console ricoperta da 20 Kg d'oro

Inaugural Shanghai Electric Cup ' Industrial App' Awards Given to 16 Outstanding Entries | Empowering Digital Innovation for Energy Industry

Shanghai, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (the Company) (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the ...

Shanghai Electric (the "Company") (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of Electric power generation equipment, Industrial equipment and integration services, has recently concluded a five-month Industrial Innovation application competition. The Inaugural 'Shanghai Electric Cup' was launched in July this year with the support of the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization and the Shanghai Industrial Internet Association. Aimed at fostering an environment of Digital Innovation, the competition saw 140 Entries from around the ...
