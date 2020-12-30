Raffaella Carrà farà il vaccino? La conduttrice rompe il silenzio (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) La conduttrice Raffaella Carrà, ospite de La Vita in Diretta, condotto da Alberto Matano, ha parlato del vaccino anti-Covid. Ecco le sue parole. Le parole di Raffaella Carrà La conduttrice… L'articolo proviene da Meteoweek.com. Leggi su meteoweek (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) La, ospite de La Vita in Diretta, condotto da Alberto Matano, ha parlato delanti-Covid. Ecco le sue parole. Le parole diLa… L'articolo proviene da Meteoweek.com.

