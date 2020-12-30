'Anas Al Mustafa: l'Avvocato Chiara Donà delle Rose 'è l'angelo dei profughi siriani' (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) It's impossible to understand the reason why Turkey has cared so much about a Syrian refugee for 5 ... If Anas is unjustly arrested today, yet another injustice will have been done. Thank you for your ... Leggi su ennapress
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Anas MustafaAnas Al Mustafà: "Arrestato in Turchia e portato con la forza in Siria" TPI
Anas MustafaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Anas Mustafa