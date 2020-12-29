The Athletic: anche Fulham-Tottenham a rischio rinvio per il Covid (Di martedì 29 dicembre 2020) anche la partita tra Fulham e Tottenham di domani sera è in dubbio a causa di alcuni positivi emersi nell’ultimo giro di tamponi tra i Cottagers, stando a quanto riporta The Athletic. Dunque, potrebbe esserci un nuovo rinvio nel campionato inglese, dopo quello della sfida tra Everton e Manchester City per un cluster sviluppatosi nella squadra di Guardiola. Prosegue così l’emergenza Covid in Premier, dove al momento c’è il più alto numero di positivi dall’inizio della pandemia. L'articolo ilNapolista. Leggi su ilnapolista (Di martedì 29 dicembre 2020)la partita tradi domani sera è in dubbio a causa di alcuni positivi emersi nell’ultimo giro di tamponi tra i Cottagers, stando a quanto riporta The. Dunque, potrebbe esserci un nuovonel campionato inglese, dopo quello della sfida tra Everton e Mster City per un cluster sviluppatosi nella squadra di Guardiola. Prosegue così l’emergenzain Premier, dove al momento c’è il più alto numero di positivi dall’inizio della pandemia. L'articolo ilNapolista.

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Athletic The Athletic: "Tagliafico obiettivo del Manchester City se partirà Zinchenko" Tuttosport Exclusive: Fulham's game against Spurs in doubt after positive COVID-19 tests

Fulham's Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night is in doubt after a number of positive COVID-19 tests at the club, Peter Rutzler ...

Premier League to return to twice-weekly COVID-19 testing after rise in cases

The Premier League is to increase its COVID-19 testing programme among all clubs from January in its response to the significant increase in positive ...

